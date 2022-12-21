NWSC acquires new pump to improve water supply in Masaka City

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has procured a new water pump to improve service efficiency in Masaka City.

Unlike the current two water pumps which have the capacity to propel only 230,000 cubic metres [230 million litres] per hour, the new water pump will be able to push 390,000 cubic metres [390 million litres] per hour.

The procurement of the new pump comes days after various city dwellers complained of intermittent water supply with some city suburbs not getting water for over a week. The interruption in water supply mostly affected dwellers whose businesses require a high water supply.

According to Eng Emmanuel Mujuni, the Masaka NWSC regional manager, the new pump will help them serve their clients better.

“Our clients have been complaining about irregular water supply, but with this new pump, we shall be able to meet the current water demand. We are going to start installing it and by January 1, it will be operational,” he said.

Commenting on the water crisis, Eng. Mujuni blamed the problem on the generator at Nabajjuzi NWSC water treatment plant which broke down at a time when the area was experiencing power outages.

“Our standby generator has been repaired and the situation has gone back to normal. All our four reservoirs have water now and our clients are getting it in plenty,” he noted.

Eng. Mujuni explained that the water loss currently stands at 25 per cent of the water produced per month, contributing between 50 and 60 cubic metres (per month), presenting a loss of Shs200m.

“This involves thieves who tamper with our meters, water leakages, pipe cuts and the road works,” he said.