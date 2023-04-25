NWSC announce 24-hour partial water outage in Kampala

Residents and business communities in the East wing of Kampala who are dependent on the Katosi water plant will for at least 24 hours have to find alternative water sources after the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) announced a shutdown on persons in the area.

In a message released on Monday night, the Corporation informed all its customers and the general public that there will be day-long interruptions in water supply effective 8am on April 25 to April 26, 2023.”

According to NWSC, “the 24-hour shutdown will allow project contractors and NWSC engineers undertake general maintenance of water treatment units, electro-mechanical systems and inspection of underwater systems.”

Among the named areas to be affected Mukono, Mbalala, Seeta Sonde, Ntinda Naguru Naalya, Bukooto and surrounding areas.

The other areas are Namuwongo, Kira, and parts of Butabika, Namanve, Najjera, Gayaza, Kasangati and surrounding environs.

Speaking to Monitor in a telephone interview on the matter, the NWSC Public Relations Officer John Fisher Sekabira reasoned that “24 hours is to allow us to work efficiently.”