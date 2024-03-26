Officials decry congestion at Butabika as mental cases soar

Officials at Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital have raised concern over congestion at the facility as the number of mental illnesses continues to soar.

The Executive Director of Butabika Hospital Ms Juliet Nakku said that the increasing number of mental health cases is worrying compared to the available psychiatrists.

“The hospital is supposed to accommodate 550 patients but currently we accommodate 2000, with few doctors on government payroll,” she said.

This was revealed during the awarding ceremony of 372 students who completed their certificates and diplomas at Butabika School of Psychiatric Nursing School on March 25, 2024.

Ms Nakku added that statistics indicate that the country is grappling with a huge burden of mental health problems that are largely unattended to among children, adolescents and adults.

“Recent study done by Ministry of Health together with Makerere University shows that one in three individuals suffer a mental health problem and the main causes of mental problem include anxiety, depression and alcohol,” she said.

Ms Nakku also urged the government to upgrade the quality of the Psychiatric Nurses in the country.

“We want Butabika Psychiatric Nurse Training School to offer a Bachelor‘s Degree in Psychiatric nursing such that ours can also compete at the international level,” she said.

State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysestom Muyingo said that this has come at a time when the budgeting process has just started and there is some space to fix some of the issues in the coming financial year.

“We have also embarked on the process of developing a new plan and I will not allow any situation that will not accommodate Butabika Psychiatric School in it because there are several reports on mental problems,” he said.

Mr Muyingo added that the education ministry has embarked on the review of the curriculum to effectively enhance competency-based education and training in health education

Ms Harriet Kwagala, the Principal of Butabika School of Psychiatric Nursing, said that drugs, alcohol and depression are the main causes of mental illness among adolescents and adults.

“We have realised that the unreported cases of mental illness are even more than what we have on record. Some people are not aware that they have mental problems and others fear approaching experts,” she said