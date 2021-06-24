Officials worry over accidents on Kayunga-Mukono road

By Fred Muzaale More by this Author

Authorities in Kayunga District have expressed concern over the increased number of accidents on the Kayunga-Mukono highway on River Ssezibwa.

The Kayunga District vice chairperson, Mr Joel Kayiira, on Tuesday said part of the stretch covering River Ssezibwa swamp has become dangerous because Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) did not erect guard rails on both sides of the road.

The dangerous section measures about 400 metres, with a bridge (Ssezibwa Bridge) in the middle.

Although the bridge has metal rail guards on both sides, a big section of the river is open, which makes it easy for pedestrians and vehicles to plunge into the water in case accidents occur.

Ms Vyonne Kyomuhendo, the acting Kayunga District police commander, said at least three vehicles have plunged into the river since the year began.

The most recent accident, Ms Kyomuhendo said, involved a truck loaded with merchandise whose driver lost control and plunged into the river, killing two of the occupants.

“May be the accident would not have been fatal if there were guard rails on the road,” Ms Kyomuhendo said.

Kayunga District Traffic Officer, Mr Hannington Byabakama, blamed motorists for the accidents, saying many of them do not take precaution when they reach the area.

“Although there is a speed limit at the section, many drivers speed and are reckless when they reach here resulting in accidents,” Mr Byabakama said.

The Unra spokesperson, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, also blamed the accident on reckless driving.

“Road users should observe restraint and drive carefully because even if we put guard rails and they continue driving recklessly ,they will knock them (rail guards),” Mr Ssempebwa said.

River Ssezibwa flows from the wetlands between Lake Victoria into Lake Kyoga in Kayunga District.



dumped bodies

The authorities have also expressed concern over the dumping of dead bodies in the river. A few years ago, three bodies were dumped in the river by unknown people.

Ms Vyonne Kyomuhendo, the acting Kayunga District police commander, said: “This area is full of people who believe in witchcraft. After using the bodies for ritual sacrifices, they dump bodies in the river.”

