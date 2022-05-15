One arrested after fire burns kiosks at Kampala's National Theatre

Police in Kampala are investigating the cause a fire that on Sunday afternoon burnt several kiosks and other businesses at National Theatre Parking Yard in Kampala.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said a welder identified as Vincent Sanjo was arrested and detained at Kampala Central Police station on allegations of having caused the fires.



Sanjo is said to have been welding at one of the kiosks when the fire started with what some eyewitnesses said, sparks from the welding machine.

“Property worth millions of shillings has been destroyed in a fire that broke out at the National Theatre. The fire started as a result of welding form one of the kiosks and before it could spread, the police fire department put it off,” Mr Owoyesgyire said.





When this publication visited the scene Sunday afternoon, the owners of the affected shops were busy sorting their property, including burnt alcohol bottles from the debris.

Other property included clothes and shoes from the nearby boutiques, mobile money tables and booths and printers and other stationary.



Sources who did not want to be quoted and spoke off record said the welder ignored the fact that the containers were thatched using grass and as he continued with the welding, the sparks landed on the grass sparking off the fire.







