One dead, 14 injured as Global bus overturns in Lwengo 

At least one person has been confirmed dead and 14 others injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Lwengo District on Masaka–Mbarara Highway.

The majority of the passengers on board escaped unhurt, according to eyewitnesses.

Mr Abukaker Walugembe, an eyewitness, said the ill-fated bus belonging to Global Coaches, which was moving at a high speed skidded off the highway at around 11am.

The bus was heading to Mbarara in Western Uganda from Kampala.

“Some occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital. The driver was speeding yet the road was slippery due to rain,” he said.

The Southern regional police spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, identified the deceased as Amos Atamba,16 a resident of Lyantonde District.

He said the driver of the bus fled after causing the crash.

He, however, warned motorists against speeding, especially when it is raining.

Mr Anthony Kihembo, the general manager of Global Coaches, said the driver, whom he only identified as Amon, is one of their most experienced drivers and blamed the accident on brake failure.

“An accident is an accident, we cannot blame the driver, he did what he could and managed to save lives,” he said.

This is the second crash involving a bus in a space of two weeks. The last accident involving a Jaguar bus occurred on August 13 on the Masaka–Sembabule–Kanoni–Mpigi Road at Kajumiiro near President Museveni’s Kisozi Farm and claimed four lives including the driver and more than 60 got injured.