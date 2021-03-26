One killed as heavy rain wreaks havoc

By Santo Ojok More by this Author

An 85-year-old man died while more than 30 households were left homeless following a hailstorm in Ibuje Sub-county, Apac District, on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Binayo Olam, a resident of Adak A Cell, Alenga Ward in Ibuje Town Council.

The hailstorm destroyed houses and uprooted trees in three cells in Ibuje Town Council and four villages in Tarogali Parish, Ibuje Sub-county.

The affected villages are Chakali, Onekgwok, Teboke and Tarogali in Tarogali Parish in Ibuje Sub-county and Adak A, Amola and Alenga cells in Alenga Ward, Ibuje Town Council.

The wind also blew off the roof of a classroom block at Alenga Primary School in Ibuje Sub-county.

Mr Jowasso Engim, the Ibuje Town Council chairperson-elect, said Olam sustained injuries after the house he and his wife Pwoibi Olam had sought shelter collapsed on them.

“Olam was not feeling well and he was resting on bed while his wife was in another room, so when the house collapsed, the woman ran out and Olam was buried by the mud,” he said on Tuesday.

The deceased was taken to Provita Care Clinic in Ibuje Town Council and later transferred to Florence Nightingale Hospital in Apac Municipality where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A child-headed family in Tarogali Village is among households which have remained vulnerable after the house they were living in collapsed.

The family of four led is by 16-year-old Felix Eliba.

Mr Kosantino Okao, the chairperson of Tarogali Parish, said local leaders were collecting data of the affected persons and once completed, it would be submitted to the higher authorities for action.

“I’m coordinating with the Local Council One chairperson of the affected villages to collect the data of the affected families and the damage caused,” he said.

