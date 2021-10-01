Onebe murder case deferred over absence of magistrate

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

Businessman Mr Francis Onebe the proprietor of Pentagon Security Company yesterday was not produced before the Chief Magistrates Court for case mentioning as scheduled, due to the absence of the magistrate handling the matter.

Her worship Sarah Ann Basemera the chief magistrate of Makindye Court did not appear in court.

Sources at Makindye Court told Daily Monitor that the chief magistrate was attending a workshop thus unable to be in court, a new date was also not given.

When contacted, Mr Richard Karemani, the senior public relations officer at the Judiciary, said he was not aware of the development but promised to get in touch with the magistrate to give him the date that was set for another court sitting.

Mr Karemani later reverted and told Daily Monitor that the case was adjourned to November 14, 2021.

Last Tuesday, Onebe was arraigned before court together with Bonny Oriekot, a private security guard and charges related to the murder of Immaculate Aiso Onebe were read before them before they were remanded to Kitalya Prison.

“Francis Onebe, 63 an accountant, Bonny Oriekot, 26, a security guard attached to Pentagon Security Limited and others still at large during the month of January, 2021 at Mawanga zone LC1 in Munyonyo, Makindye Division in Kampala District murdered Aiso Immaculate Mary Blessing Onebe,” the court was told.

Prosecution led by Ms Lydia Nakato says in the month of January 2021, Onebe with malice aforethought murdered his wife and dumped her body in a septic tank at their home where police recovered it in August.

Aiso reportedly went missing on January 6, at a time when security agencies were arresting people suspected to have participated in the November 2020 protests in Kampala following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi in Luuka District.

Her family said she had been arrested in a similar case after CCTV footage showed a Toyota Hiace, popularly known as Drone, driving by her shortly before she disappeared.

The drones, have of recent been used by security operatives to carry out their activities.

Mr Onebe said he had been called by unidentified security operatives, who told him that they would dump his wife at the roadside or she would appear at a military court.

After nine months of fruitless searching, the body of Aiso was found in a septic tank at her home.



















