Only 211 scored Aggregate 8

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Of the 329,648 students who sat Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams last year, only 211 students scored Aggregate 8 in eight subjects of their choice.

The 2020 O-Level “academic giants” come from only 25 of the country’s 145 districts and majority are from the central region.

An analysis by Sunday Monitor reveals that a total of 120 districts do not have any student with Aggregate 8.

While releasing the UCE exam results on Friday, the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) said a total of 39,968 (12.1 per cent) of the 329,648 students who sat for exams passed in Division One.

Out of 211 students with Aggregate 8, 187 students are from the central region followed by western region with 18 students, western had four while northern had only two students.

The results from Uneb indicate that schools in Wakiso District have the highest number of students with Aggregate 8.

Wakiso District has 91 students who attained Aggregate 8 of which 26 of these are from Uganda Martyrs SS, Namugongo, 19 from St Mary’s College, Kisubi and 12 from St Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende.

Mukono District is in second position with 63 students as Seeta High School had 26 students with Aggregate 8.

Kampala comes in the third position with 13 students attaining Aggregate 8, Luweero and Masaka are in fourth position with each having seven students attaining Aggregate 8.

Other districts in central region include Butambala (one), Kayunga (two), Nakasongola (one) and Mityana (two).

In western region, Hoima District has five students with Aggregate 8 followed by Kisoro and Kabale with two students each.

Mbarara, Sheema , Ntungamo, Lwengo, Ibanda and Kasese district each had one student with Aggregate 8.

In eastern region, Iganga got two students with Aggregate 8 followed by Soroti with only one.

In northern, Lira and Kitgum each have one student attaining Aggregate 8.

During the 2019 UCE exams, Wakiso, Mukono and Kampala districts topped with students attaining Aggregate 8.

The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, on Friday tasked the new Permanent Secretary to give attention to providing credible answers to the perennial problems of poor performance in some districts.







