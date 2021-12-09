Prime

Opposition demand plan for reopening of schools

Children play at a school in Kampala before the lockdown last year. Opposition legislators want government to first address a number of issues before schools are reopened in January next year. PHOTO / GABRIEL BUULE

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • Among the issues the Opposition want government to address before schools reopen include the confusing status of learners under lockdown, teenage pregnancies, and the sorry state of schools.

The Opposition in Parliament has tabled a report about the state of education in the country, demanding from government a detailed school reopening plan ahead of the resumption of learning in January next year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.