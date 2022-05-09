Opposition MPs resurrect National Health Insurance Bill

The Opposition has resolved to reintroduce the National Health Insurance Bill on the floor of Parliament for debate.

The Bill, which was passed in March 2021 by the 10th Parliament, was never assented to by the President and neither was it returned to the House for reconsideration.

ALSO READ: How health insurance scheme supports locals

The Opposition MPs yesterday, during their workshop on alternative policies for the forthcoming Financial Year 2022/23, vowed to return the Bill, accusing government of being adamant to commit to funding of universal health.

Mr Allan Mayanja (Nakaseke Central) raised concern about the absence of a national health insurance scheme.

In response, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, directed the Shadow minister for Health, Mr Timothy Batuwa (Jinja West), to re-table a Private Member’s Bill.

“We shall fight it out from there with government. We will want to hear someone to come out and say they don’t want universal health care coverage...because that is the essence,” said Mr Mpuuga.

He noted that universal health care coverage is part of the issues that were listed in the Opposition legislative agenda.

“When you look at our legislative agenda, it’s one of the promises we made to the country that we would do a follow-up. Universal health is the way to go, we cannot afford any more waiting,” Mr Mpuuga said.

“Government cannot abdicate its responsibility of taking care of citizens; as legislators we are pushing for a law that makes it a government obligation to take care of its citizens through universal health coverage. and I am sure it will get support from both sides of the House,” he added.

The Bill sought to establish a scheme where all Ugandans above the age of 18 would contribute before accessing health services.

ALSO READ: Fast track the national health insurance scheme