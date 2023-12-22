Opposition unite to demand justice for political prisoners

Leaders from Uganda’s mainstream Opposition political parties have blamed the failure to get justice for persons who have been arrested, abducted or killed for their political views on their lack of unity.

During joint end of year prayers held at National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters in Kampala yesterday, leaders from the Katonga faction of the Forum for Democratic Change; Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Uganda Peoples Congress and Conservative Party (CP) committed to back NUP’s pursuit of justice for victims of political persecution.

Among these victims are the missing 18 NUP supporters; those in prison without trial and the more than 54, who lost their lives during the violent November 18, 2020 protests against the arrest of NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi.

Speaking at the ceremony, ANT leader, Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, said “it is very absurd” that human rights matters have been reduced to a mere political issue where victims are defined by their political party affiliation.

“We want to tell all Ugandans that the issue of human rights violations is not a NUP affair. Human rights violations have been [going through] a vicious cycle for decades and it’s up to us to either break this cycle or allow the regime to legalise the abnormal into normal,” he said.

“It is not by accident that we have people who were abducted, arrested or killed; it is deliberate and part of the dictator’s toolbox. Dictatorial regimes use all the methods to instil fear in the people, strategically to keep themselves in power,” he added.

The former army commander urged Ugandans who want political change to be strong and ready to face all acts of intimidation by the incumbent regime, including arrests, torture, abductions or death.

Col (rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye, the former FDC president and four-time presidential candidate, observed that if Opposition parties cannot unite on political grounds, it is high time they came together for peace and the defence of human rights.

“Human rights abuses are the reasons that bring us together. We may disagree on political grounds but peace should unite us because it is not a political matter,” Dr Besigye said.

Addressing the congregation, Mr Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) commended his counterparts for adding their voices to NUP’s clarion call for justice for their members who have been missing for almost four years.

“Our coming together is a candle of hope to our people who have been or still are victims of human rights violations. It is also an assurance to the victims that we still remember and dearly love them no matter the situation they are going through,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

The prayers were led by Kimaanya Kabonera MP, Mr Abed Bwanika who asked God to use the birth of Jesus Christ as we celebrate Christmas to heal and rescue a number of Ugandans who are facing the wrath of regime agents in various detention centres.

The prayers were also attended by Kampala capital city Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Conservative Party leader John Ken Lukyamuzi; former leaders of the opposition in Parliament, and FDC-Katonga members; Mr Phillip Wafula Ogutu and Ms Winnie Kiiza.

Separately, the opposition leaders criticised leaders of Uganda’s religious bodies for not honouring invitations to yesterday’s function.