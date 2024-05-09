Otafiire defends move to fence off Njeru Stock Farm

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Kahinda Otafiire, has fenced off Njeru Stock Farm in Buikwe District, which is being contested by the National Animal Genetic Research Institute and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB).

Last Thursday, Gen Otafiire’s daughter only identified as Claire, fenced off part of the 76-year-old farm, triggering fear among workers.

But in an interview with this publication, Gen Otafiire said he has decided to fence off part of the farm to raise goats.

“I have property on that land and fencing it because my goats keep escaping and getting stolen; that is why my daughter Claire was fencing it. I am raising goats on that land,” he said on Tuesday.

Gen Otafiire’s daughter visited the farm reportedly under protection by Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) personnel from the nearby Nalubaale Dam detachment.

She reportedly had a group of youth who planted concrete poles, markstones and fenced off part of the farmland with wire mesh.

The Defence Public Information Officer, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, however, said: “The UPDF has never deployed any officer to guard the farm and he is not aware of the deployment.”

It is alleged that some NAGRC&DB staff approached the group surveying the land, but they were reportedly photographed by the UPDF soldiers, who warned that their photos would be sent to Gen Otafiire to “decide their fate”.

Some of the farm workers, who declined to be named for security reasons, say ever since Gen Otafiire started visiting the ranch, he tells them to vacate the land while reportedly addressing himself as the “landlord”.

On January 23, Ms Carol Christine Wabule, the manager of Njeru Stock Farm, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, before being released from Njeru Police Station after some days.

But Gen Otafiire said the workers’ perceived apprehension has no basis. “The name Otafiire is being popped up by people interested in tarnishing my name,” he said.

He added: “I own 100 acres of the former government farm, but the land in Njeru has been shared by more than 60 people; why don’t you talk about the others who got land in the same place?

“The government has never owned that land, but was leasing it. Go to the former Njeru Stock Farm and ask what happened. My land is in Bukaya and I bought it during the day and have the land titles.”

Daily Monitor understands that there are several other high-ranking government officials and companies that have taken advantage of legal loopholes to encroach on the land, whose title of 1,099 acres is only left with 540 acres for use.

Gen Otafiire says he bought land from former owners. “I bought my land from a gentleman called Kato Rukwaju; look for him. Also, I didn’t participate in the buying but hired a law firm to do so on my behalf.”

The NAGRIC&DB Executive Director, Mr Peter Beine, said: “That’s Cabinet-level matter, so please call Minister (Animal Husbandry) Bright Rwamirama.”

However, all efforts to contact Lt Col (Rtd) Rwamirama, who is spearheading the government’s resistance, were futile by the time of writing this story as all calls to him went unanswered. Messages sent to his known telephone number also elicited no response.

But in a recent tour of the farm, he reiterated that the government would do everything possible to reclaim all the land.

Background