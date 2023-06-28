Otto promoted to Major General, to monitor South Sudan peace deal
President Museveni has promoted the recently appointed chairperson of Security Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) in South Sudan, Richard Otto from the rank of Brigadier General to Major General.
Gen Otto's new role entails monitoring chapter 2 of the peace agreement which deals with peace and security. Prior to the new appointment, he had served in Somalia as a Uganda contingent commander and back home as Third Infantry Division commander respectively.
"The UPDF fraternity congratulates the General officer for a well-deserved promotion and wish him good luck in his next assignment," Deputy Defence spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki said in a Wednesday afternoon statement.