Oulanyah steals show as he hands over Deputy Speaker’s office

Today, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, the former Deputy Speaker of the 10th Parliament stole the show at the morning session of the MPs swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Oulanyah was chauffeured in a black vehicle into Parliament’s South wing parking lot at about 11.10am.

Clad in a blue fitting suit accompanied with a striped long-sleeved shirt and his signature bow-tie, Mr Oulanyah stepped out of the vehicle in a flamboyant style.

Immediately, journalists swarmed around him. Some took pictures while others captured videos. As he began making way to the office of Deputy Speaker, one of the journalists teased him by asking whether he was still holding the title.

“I am now former Deputy Speaker,” he briefly said (while smiling) before proceeding to his office while being escorted by three police men.

Moments later, at about 11:21am, he arrived at the Deputy Speaker’s office and began clearing out items, including some of the items that were being displayed and kept within the office. These included books, documents, awards (displayed in his cabinet office), files, as well as picture portraits. He was picking them up and then handing over to some of support staff members to help take them to his vehicle.

Afterwards, he briefly interacted with the journalists who had filled up his office.

“I was holding this office by virtue of being Deputy Speaker and my term in office ends today. I was elected on May 19, 2016. Therefore, this means that it is my last day. This is why I am taking out my private things. This is a public office and not Oulanyah’s. I am leaving it for the next person coming in because for sure I am not coming back here,” he partly said to the amusement of journalists.

Regarding his journey as Deputy Speaker in both 9th and 10th Parliament, he said it was a very rich experience.

“I was able to do things that I actually love and achieved quite a bit, some of them difficult, others were quite easy, regardless, my journey ends here today,” he continued.

Mr Oulanyah said that he had handed over the car (for Deputy Speaker) and will be going back to use his private car. After giving a short interview, he handed over the office keys to Mr Robinson Kaweesa, the Principal Private Secretary to the office of Deputy Speaker.

"This is government property and my term expired today. I can't continue holding onto government property yet I'm no longer Deputy Speaker,” added.

Mr Oulanyah waves as he enters his private car after handing over the office of the deputy speaker

And as he eventually exited, some of the support staff members became emotional and burst into tears. Mr Oulanyah then made his way back to his car (while carrying a bulk briefcase) and left Parliament at about 11: 46am.

Mr Oulanya's gesture signaled a tough battle ahead -for the Speakership race -against his former boss, Ms Rebecca Kadaga who swore in yesterday as Kamuli District Woman MP, as the 11th Parliament starts.

He will return to Parliament tomorrow (Thursday) to be sworn in as Omoro County MP.

