Over 1,300 students fail LDC Bar Course

Out of 2, 087 students who enrolled for an advocate Bar Course at the Law Development Centre (LDC) in the academic year 2022/2023, only 701 passed, 894 are required to re-sit supplementary exams while 492 completely failed the course.

According to an examination results circular issued by LDC director Frank Nigel Othembi, students will access their academic results via their respective portals starting 2pm Wednesday.

Othembi noted that students from LDC-Mbarara campus scored highly compared to their counterparts at Kampala and Lira campuses.

The LDC performance statistics for the year 2022/2023 indicate that at Mbarara campus, 224 students passed, 286 will have to sit for supplementary exams while 120 failed the course. At Kampala campus, 398 students passed, 488 are to sit supplementaries and 305 failed.

Lira campus registered the least number of successful students where 79 students passed the Bar Course, 120 are required to sit supplementaries while 67 failed the course.

Othembi has urged students required to sit supplementary exams to register with their respective campuses, adding that they will commence February 24, 2024.

“A student who sits supplementary examinations in category B and C subjects only will have their results processed in time for qualifying students to graduate with his or her colleagues of academic year 2022/23,” the circular reads in part.

It added that students with supplementary examinations in category A subjects will sit examinations with students of academic year 2023/2024.

Othembi further noted that students who missed an examination or other assessment for a good cause like illness, finances and incapacity, among others should write a formal letter to the academic registrar requiring to be allowed by the board of examiners to sit a special examination or other missed assessments.

Students who failed and willing to repeat the Bar Course are also advised to apply during this academic year or the subsequent years.

Graduation

All eligible graduates will be honoured during physical graduation ceremonies at their respective campuses on April 12, for Mbarara Campus, April 19- Kampala Campus while Lira Campus students shall graduate on April 26, 2024.

Best Performers

Meanwhile, LDC has also released the list of the best 20 students in the 2022/2023 academic year for the Bar Course. Out of the 20 best students, 12 are female and 8 male.

Agnes Aine Linda emerged overall best student with a CGPA 4.80, followed by Vivian Ashabahebwa with 4.70 CGPA while Swabru Mpungu IS 3rd performer with CGPA 4.60.

Others are Braver Owembabazi (4.5), Cleopatra Abikiira (4.5), Ian Arebahona Asiimwe (4.45), Pepertua Ajok (4.40), Jauharah Ndagire Bulondo (4.35), Patience Katushabe (4.30) and Jackson Leviticus Wandera (3.30), among others.



