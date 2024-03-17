Over 1000 learners get free reading materials

Learners from five schools in Kibuli community, Kampala City, have received free reading materials from the rotary club of Kampala Kibuli.

The donation was done in commemoration of the 10th national Drop Everything And Read (DEAR) Day celebrated annually in Uganda every March 15.

Students received reading books, novels, and newspapers and were encouraged to read them alongside their teachers.

The beneficiaries include three government schools of Kibuli Demonstration School, Police Children School, Kibuli, and Kibuli Secondary School. Private schools of Mosa Pre-School and Kakungulu Memorial Secondary School were also part of the beneficiaries.

Dr Mariam Nakimuli, the Basic Education and Literacy Enhancement Officer in Rotary Club of Kampala Kibuli, said their plan is to support the Ministry of Education and Sports boost literacy levels in Uganda.

“We chose to go to schools because we feel many of our students don’t know what it means to read,” Dr Nakimuli said.

She added: “But when you read, we ascertain that you are going to be able to attach meaning, comprehend, and understand what you have read.”

According to her Africans are ignorant about reading and DEAR day should be an avenue to reach out to young children to nurture the future generation of informed citizens.

“When you read, there are other things that you get. You become a communicator who speaks from a very informed point of view.”

According to her, one can tour the world just by mere reading of what authors have written about their countries.

“If you are in Uganda and you want to go to the United States of America (USA), you can do that in a book. You simply pull out a book written by a scholar in the US and when you read, the information can portray what is in America.”

Mr Isaah Nsubuga, the deputy head teacher of Kibuli Demonstration School, said they have been celebrating the day in the past and that they migrated their library to an open place to give a chance to all learners to participate.

“We are enhancing reading and writing in the school throughout this practice. Our children are introduced to reading to widen their knowledge and nurture rational learners,” Mr Nsubuga said.

The Ministry of Education and Sports in collaboration with Peace Corps Uganda, on March 26, 2014 launched the national DEAR Day with an objective of promoting a reading culture and love for learning on a national scale.