Over 20 govt agencies fail gender, equity test

More than 20 government agencies have failed the gender and equity compliance test in the Budget Framework Paper (BFP) for the Financial Year 2023/2024.

The revelation is contained in the gender and equity compliance report submitted by the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) to the Finance Ministry.

EOC is a government agency mandated to eliminate discrimination and inequalities against any individual or group of persons on grounds of sex, age, race, colour, ethnic origin and tribe.

While handing over the report to the Finance ministry yesterday, EOC chairperson Sofia Nalule said Section 13 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2015, mandates the Commission to submit an assessment report on responsiveness of the ministerial policy statements to gender and equity requirements for each financial year.

“Accordingly, the Commission is delighted to recommend issuance of the certificate of gender and equity compliance to 136 (85 percent) Vote Ministerial Policy Statements (MPS) that scored 50 percent and above, out of 158 assessed for Financial Year 2023/24,” she said.

Ms Nalule added that 22 others did not meet the gender and equity minimum requirements and accordingly, they are required to revise their Vote MPS and re-submit them for re-assessment before end of today.

“It is recommended that the 136 votes that scored 50 percent and above be issued the certificate of gender and equity compliance as per the relevant section(s) of the PFMA, 2015, while the 22 MDAs which never complied must not be issued the certificate until the necessary requirements are fulfilled,” she said

Ms Nalule added that the assessments were aimed at examining the extent to which different agencies and ministries have provided for specific measures to give equal opportunities for all categories of people, especially the marginalised groups, such as women, youth and orphans.

The overall national compliance with gender and equity requirements for the FY 2023/24 is 60 percent as compared to 65 percent in 2022/2023.

Mr Ishmael Mweru Magona, the acting Director Budget at the Finance Ministry who received the report, said as a ministry, they will work with EOC to see that all agencies pass the gender and equity test so that they are issued their budget certificates.