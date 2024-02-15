Over 340,000 students to receive senior four results today

A total of 349, 459 students that sat the 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations are to receive their results today.



The UCE results, according to Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) are to be released today by the Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni at State Lodge Nakasero.



This follows an announcement by the Uneb, yesterday confirming the release of the examination results by their official X, formerly Twitter handle.



“The Minister of Education and Sports Mama Janet K Museveni has confirmed the release of the UCE 2023 results tomorrow, Thursday, February 15 starting at 11am at State House, Nakasero,” the tweet read in part.



According to the board, the announcement of the release of the examination results followed a briefing session by Uneb to the Minister.



"The 2023 candidates were the last cohort of learners that sat for the UCE examination under the old curriculum. During tomorrow's release, UNEB will announce arrangements to facilitate the smooth transition from the old to the new curriculum," says the board.



A total of 349, 459 candidates registered for the 2023 UCE Examination compared to 364, 467 in 2022 with 184,064 candidates being female and 180,357 candidates being male. Uneb had 3,861 examination centres.



This will be the second set of examinations to be released by the board after the recently released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).