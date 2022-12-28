Prime
Over 50 NRA skulls go missing in Bunyangabu
Residents of Kateebwa Sub-county in Bunyangabu District are in fear after the disappearance of human skulls from a monument that was built in remembrance of those who died during the Bush War that brought President Museveni to power in 1986.
The district authorities yesterday said unknown people have continued to vandalise the monument near Kateebwa Seventh Day Adventist church and steal skulls.
Mr Amon Rutenta, who participated in the National Resistance Army (NRA) rebellion, first against Milton Obote government and later the Gen Tito Okello Lutwa-led junta that had overthrown Obote regime, said some of the NRA combatants who died in Nsororo, Kabonero, Ruboona and on Fort Portal-Kasese road in Kabarole District were first buried in Kinyampanika.
He added that their bodies were later exhumed in 2011 and buried in a mass grave that was later turned into a monument.
“When we exhumed their skulls and bones for decent burial in the built monument, we thought they would rest in peace but to my surprise, some people came and broke into the monument and stole some of their remains,” Mr Rutenta said.
He added that they exhumed more than 100 bodies of NRA combatants, who were later buried in the mass grave but that currently, there about 40 skulls left as the rest have since been stolen by suspected witch doctors.
The district vice chairperson, Mr John Manume, who also doubles as Kateebwa Sub-county councillor, said after the establishment of the monument in 2010, President Museveni visited Bunyangabu in 2013 before it had been granted district status and commissioned the monument. The President reportedly said the area would be turned into tourist attraction.
He also pledged to construct a better road network, health centre, secondary school, primary school and a guest house to cater for tourists.
He, however, said most of the pledges have not yet been fulfilled. Mr Manume said the only pledge that was fulfilled was the construction of Kateebwa church in 2013, which is near the monument.
Residents asked the government to deploy security guards to protect the remaining skulls.
The Kateebwa Village chairperson, Mr Herioni Ssemanda, said they reported the matter to the Resident District Commissioner but nothing was done to address the matter.
Kateebwa Sub-county, which lies on the slopes of Mountain Rwenzori, was one of the strongholds of the Yoweri Museveni-led NRA rebels in the Rwenzori Sub-region between 1981 and 1986 during Bush War. The NRA fighters in the area used Kateebwa as a launchpad for capturing most areas in Tooro Kingdom during the war. The Museum and Monument Bill 2022, which is awaiting President Museveni’s assent, also recognises the monument at Kateebwa .