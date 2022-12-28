Over 50 NRA skulls go missing in Bunyangabu

Residents of Kateebwa Sub-county in Bunyangabu District are in fear after the disappearance of human skulls from a monument that was built in remembrance of those who died during the Bush War that brought President Museveni to power in 1986.

The district authorities yesterday said unknown people have continued to vandalise the monument near Kateebwa Seventh Day Adventist church and steal skulls.

Mr Amon Rutenta, who participated in the National Resistance Army (NRA) rebellion, first against Milton Obote government and later the Gen Tito Okello Lutwa-led junta that had overthrown Obote regime, said some of the NRA combatants who died in Nsororo, Kabonero, Ruboona and on Fort Portal-Kasese road in Kabarole District were first buried in Kinyampanika.



He added that their bodies were later exhumed in 2011 and buried in a mass grave that was later turned into a monument.

“When we exhumed their skulls and bones for decent burial in the built monument, we thought they would rest in peace but to my surprise, some people came and broke into the monument and stole some of their remains,” Mr Rutenta said.

He added that they exhumed more than 100 bodies of NRA combatants, who were later buried in the mass grave but that currently, there about 40 skulls left as the rest have since been stolen by suspected witch doctors.