Owere still Notu boss, says govt

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development yesterday confirmed that Mr Usher Wilson Owere remains the chairman general of the National Organisation of Trade Unions (Notu), until the registrar general of trade unions pronounces himself on the outcome of the November 15 election that ousted him out of office.

Mr Aggrey David Kibenge, the Permanent Secretary of the Gender ministry, said the ministry cannot recognise any other group.

Mr Kibenge said the new leadership has filed the returns of the minutes and outcomes of the November 15 meeting and that the registrar will scrutinise the document before making a pronouncement.

“We are not recognising anybody as of now, the status quo remains the same,” he said.

The remarks follow a meeting that was called by the line ministry yesterday to reconcile the two warring factions.

However, the group led by Mr David Stephen Mugole Mauku, who was last week voted as the acting chairman general, did not show up.

Mr Kibenge, however, said the non-appearance by the group will not jeopardise the ongoing reconciliation process because peace talks are not a one-off event, but a process aimed at yielding results.

“We shall continue to engage the two parties until all the grievances are peacefully resolved. Our duty is to ensure the two parties don’t tear each other apart, but unite to promote the interest of the workers,” Mr Kibenge said.

Prior to the meeting, the newly-elected team had protested the meeting saying the ministry should expedite the registration process of the new leadership.

“Given that we do not know the composition of the Notu leadership you intend to meet on November 22, the purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you that we shall not be able to attend the meeting. We earnestly request you to expedite the registration of the new leadership following the returns we have filed with your office in recognition that Notu operations are now at stake,” a November 21 letter signed by Mr Richard Bigirwa, the acting secretary general, said.

Mr Bigirwa yesterday told this newspaper that they had made their decision clear and that there was no need to participate in this meeting.

Mr Owere said the elections to kick him out of office were organised in contravention of the Notu constitution.

He said according to the Constitution, council meetings must be given a notice of a minimum of 14 days and an agenda attached. He said this did not happen because a notice of five days was only given and the agenda was altered at the last minute.

“The ministry still recognises me as the chairman general because the people who are against me are yet to comply with the legal requirements. Our constitution is very clear, give a notice of 14 days. When you look at the notice, it was written on November 10 and the meeting took place on November 15.

“Secondly, the agenda was fraudulent because the initial agenda said the election was for the treasurer general and deputy treasurer because the two positions had fallen vacant. There was no election of chairman general, so they just smuggled that item on the day of the meeting,” he said.

It is not clear when the next meeting will be held. However, Mr Kibenge said the ministry will continue to engage both parties until a lasting solution is found.