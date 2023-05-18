Oyam North MP by-election to cost Shs900 million

The by-election for Oyam North County, slated for July 6, 2023, will cost Shs 900 million, according to the Electoral Commission (EC).

Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the EC chairman, launched the electoral roadmap by meeting all key stakeholders at a function held in Oyam Town Council on Thursday.

He said the Clerk of Parliament wrote to EC on May 8, declaring the Oyam North parliamentary seat vacant following the death of Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola. The Minister of State for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations was killed by his bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti, on May 2.

“We are here in Oyam as the Electoral Commission to launch the programme for the by-election for Member of Parliament of Oyam North Constituency following the death of the former MP, the late Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo,” Mr Byamukama said.

He said the law requires the EC to fill a vacancy in Parliament within 60 days from the date after receiving notification from the Clerk to Parliament.

“This notification was received on May 8. Therefore, these 60 days will elapse by July 10. So, today we have been meeting with stakeholders to work out modalities of ensuring a free and fair election, and most importantly a peaceful election,” he added.

Attendees included LC1 chairpersons of over 600 villages in Oyam North, LC3 chairpersons, police, political party leaders, and religious leaders.

Justice Byamukama said the Commission has now banned any form of fundraising during this period in Oyam North since it will be taken as a form of bribery of voters.

“Bribery of voters is a criminal offence under the law, and secondly, when there is evidence that the victor bribed the voters that is sufficient ground for the court to cancel or annul the victory of that person, and we don’t want to have an election cancelled on grounds of bribery,” he said.

“Holding an election is a costly exercise and this one will cost us about Shs 900 million.

Justice Byabakama warned people from other areas who will drum up support for their candidates against violence. He said police would deal with them because the EC wants a peaceful election.

“If we are to have a credible free and fair election, we require every stakeholder to follow the law, abide by the law, and comply with the law,” he explained.

Programme

According to the Oyam North by-election programme, the voter register update will run for five days at the parish headquarters from May 18 – 22. The voter registration period will last for 10 days from May 30 – June 8. Display of the Parish Tribunal Recommendation will last six days from June 8 – 13. Candidates will be nominated on June 19 and 20.

Inspection of nomination papers and lodging of complaints will last seven days - June 20 to 26. Campaigns will be for 13 days – from June 22 – July 4 and the election will be held on July 6.