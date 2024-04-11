Palestine UN bid has two third support — Uganda’s envoy

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday unanimously agreed to refer the application of Palestine to become the 194th member of the world body to the Standing Committee of Admission.

The UNSC, the world’s most powerful exclusive organ charged with ensuring global security, and one of the six principal organs of the UN, comprises five permanent members—China, UK, Russia, US, and France—and 10 non-permanent members. The current non-permanent members include Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, South Korea, Slovenia, and Switzerland.

Each of the five permanent members has veto powers—to block a key resolution regardless of its international appeal—while the 10 non-permanent members are voted by the UN General Assembly (UNGA), the world’s parliament where all the 193 UN member states have an equal voice.

Speaking to journalists in New York ahead of the closed-door session, Malta UN ambassador Vanessa Frazier, also the UNSC president, said the “committee has to deliberate within the month of April.”

The Palestine UN ambassador Riyad Mansour hailed the move as a “historic moment” while his Israeli counterpart Gilad Erdan said recognising Palestine would endanger his country’s security.

The standing committee, expected to meet today (Thursday), is expected to report back with its recommendations for the matter to be put to vote at the UNSC. Nine votes in favour are required and no veto by any of the permanent five members.

Palestine and the Holy See (both state as Vatican City and sovereign entity) are the only two UN non-member observer states.

Once the UNSC votes in favour or not, it must submit a report to the UNGA. The UNGA could in turn ask the UNSC to reconsider the matter depending on the circumstances.

Referencing the April 2 letter to the General Assembly president and Secretary General, co-signed by Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Arab League countries backing the admission, Uganda’s ambassador to the UN Adonia Ayebare told Daily Monitor that Palestine’s bid already has the required two-thirds majority support at UNGA.

“NAM’s position is contained in the Kampala Outcome Document in which the Heads of State pronounced themselves on the matter,” he said, adding: “We now await the dynamics of the Security Council leading to the recommendation to the General Assembly.”

The Kampala NAM Summit outcome document underlined “the need for substantial and urgent progress to be made towards achieving an end to the Israeli occupation, including achievement of the independence and sovereignty of the State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, to achieve a two-state solution.”