Pallisa Hospital gets facelift after decades

By Mugangha Kolyangha More by this Author

By Julius Okanya More by this Author

The renovation of Pallisa District Hospital in Bukedi Sub-region has neared completion following the release of Shs2b by government.

The health facility that was constructed in 1966 has been facing numerous challenges, including shortages of staff and dilapidated structures.

Dr Geoffrey Ekisa, the hospital administrator, last week said they were happy with the latest development.

“The hospital has been overwhelmed with patients. Most of our people prefer being treated at the hospital than at the lower health units,” he said.

Dr Ekisa said the Ministry of Health first released Shs600 million to the district accounts for the renovation of the pediatrics, female and male wards, maternity and main gate, as well as the perimeter wall.

Dr Ekisa said they had already renovated old structures and they plan to work on the X-ray block and the store.

Currently, the hospital’s bed capacity stands at 100. The health facility also struggles with drug stock outs and lack of essential medical equipment.

The district health officer, Dr Godfrey Mulekwa, said: “The hospital has undergone major renovation and service delivery will improve,” he said.

Advertisement

The chairperson of Pallisa, Mr Patrick Oduchu, said: “We will ensure the hospital is uplifted to the best standards.”