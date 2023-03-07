Panic as KCCA School develops cracks

The head teacher of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Community Primary School in Busega has raised concern over cracks in the ceiling of two classrooms.

In an interview with Monitor yesterday, Ms Fulgencia Namata said they were forced to erect two poles to support the ceiling and keep it from collapsing on the pupils.

“The ceiling cracked and we are scared they might fall and hurt our pupils if nothing is done. KCCA is aware of the cracks but they are yet to act,” Ms Namata said.

She added: “KCCA officials visited the school and asked us to keep the classes empty until they locate funds to put it down and put the board. They have never come back.”

When contacted yesterday, the KCCA spokesperson, Mr Simon Kasyate, promised to get back to us after carrying out consultations but he had not done so by press time.

However, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Mr Denis Mugimba, said in the last financial years, the government gave Shs82b to 176 schools to renovate their facilities. He said the KCCA received Shs1.3b.

“KCCA was not supposed to renovate all schools in the city. They were supposed to prioritise schools that are badly off like this one which exposes learners’ safety,” Mr Mugimba said.

He added: “This is not under the Ministry of Education because we have been sending this money annually for the last five years. KCCA is mandated to carry out major renovations.”

Last month, the Rubaga South MP, Mr Aloysius Mukasa, visited the school and was shocked to see the cracks.

“I am going to meet the Ministry of Education and push them to renovate this ceiling,” Mr Mukasa said.

The legislator also discovered that the toilets in the school were full and teachers and pupils were sharing toilets.