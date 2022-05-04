Parents demand new structures for Kasheeshe P/S

Parents have decried the sorry state of Bishop’s Kasheeshe Primary School in Buyanja Sub-county, Rukungiri District.

The school, which was founded by Church of Uganda in 1976, has enrolment of 850 pupils.

Parents claim government has never constructed any classroom at the school since its inception, adding that all the seven blocks are cracked and leak whenever it rains.

Mr Innocent Twinamastsiko, a parent, says the government only constructed a toilet.

“What is more disappointing is that the government has developed the neighbouring schools, yet we also pay taxes,” he said.

Mr Living Mwebembezi, a lay reader at Kasheeshe Church of Uganda and member of the School Management Committee, says the foundation body and parents have played their role.

“The government should come in and support the education of young Ugandans because they are also important like others and their parents also pay taxes,” he says.

Ms Annet Musasizi, the head teacher, says the buildings pose danger to learners.

“The government is aware that several times I have visited the office of District Education Officer, written letters to the area Member of Parliament (MP) but nothing positive has been done towards the rescue of the school,” she said.

Mr Naboth Namanya, the Rubabo County MP, says plans are underway to develop the school, records of the school have already been submitted to the Ministry of Education and Sports.