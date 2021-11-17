Parish model funds remain unutilized

Failure by district authorities to fulfil prerequisites for implementation of Parish Development Model (PDM) is impeding the operationalisation of the programme, Daily Monitor has learnt.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, and last week said some districts had, among other shortcomings, failed to recruit parish chiefs, who are key in the execution of the projects.

“The funds were reimbursed on accounts but frozen until districts fulfil all prerequisites which are not limited to recruitment of parish chiefs but others as defined by their mother Ministry of Local Government ,” he told the Daily Monitor .

Under the initiative, where the government has injected Shs200b this financial year, each of each parish is expected to get Shs19.1m to start income-generating activities.

The projects are planned and executed at parish level as part of the government strategy to ensure decentralisation.

Mr Emmanuel Peter Egwayu, the Bukomansimbi chief administration officer, said they completed the interviews of parish chiefs and they are releasing the list of successful candidates in two weeks’ time.

“It’s true we had delays but we also had to follow the entire recruitment process in order to get suitable candidates to fill the vacant posts,” he said.

Mr Nathan Rujunwa, the Masaka District chief administrative officer, said the funds were received and they are done with the recruitment of parish chiefs.

“We are just waiting for clearance from the Ministry of Finance and their guidance on how funds will be utilised and disbursed,” he said.

Mr Malik Mahaba, the Lyantonde CAO, said the recruitment process was ongoing and they would soon invite successful candidates for interviews.

In Luweero District, the CAO, Ms Elizabeth Namanda, said the district has already recruited 40 parish chiefs and recently concluded the induction process.

“This is in preparation for the execution of the Parish Model Programme since we already have the funds on the district account. We also await further guidelines that I believe will soon be relayed at the right time,” she said.

Mr Charles Umar, the Nakasongola CAO, said the recruitment exercise was complete.

Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the State minister for Microfinance, said government has already disbursed Shs17 million for each of the parishes this financial year and Shs100 million will be available in the next financial year.

“PDM aims at supporting those making money at parish level to support those who missed Emyooga funds. That is why it is called financial inclusion,” he said.

Mr Kyeyune said other prerequisites include supervisory and loan committees that are needed to be in place before the project is rolled out.

Parish Development Model

Parish Development Model (PDM) is an initiative, where the government plans to give at least Shs100m to each of the 10,694 parishes, starting next year as a revolving fund.

It aims to spring nearly 39 percent of households from subsistence economy to commercial production.

The model encompasses seven pillars including production, infrastructure and economic services, financial inclusion and social services.