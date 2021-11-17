Prime

Parish model funds remain unutilized

Cattle dealers load cows on a truck in Kyalulangira Sub-county, Rakai District, on December 19, 2019. Agriculture is one of the projects meant to benefit from Parish Development Model. PHOTO/AMBROSE MUSASIZI

Kuta

By  Dan Wandera  &  Wilson Kutamba

What you need to know:

The Finance ministry has frozen the district accounts over failure to fulfil the prerequisites.

Failure by district authorities to fulfil prerequisites for implementation of Parish Development Model (PDM) is impeding the operationalisation of the programme, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.