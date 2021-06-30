Parliament sends MPs to villages to fight Covid-19

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

Parliament has appointed representatives who will spearhead the fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among, yesterday revealed the representatives during a press conference at Parliament .

“I have appointed representatives of Parliament to the National Taskforce. They will coordinate responses with those of the government including overseeing the intervention of the regional parliamentary taskforce team,” Ms Among said.

She added: “The Parliamentary Covid-19 task force shall be composed of regional teams who will oversee the Covid-19 response in the specific regions including northern, eastern, central, and western.”

Some of the representatives include Dr Micheal Bukenya (Bukuya County MP), Mr Abdu Katuntu (Bugweri County MP), Dr Joseph Ruyonga (Hoima West Division), Dr Elisa Rutahigwa (Rukungiri Municipality MP), Dr Samuel Opio Acuti (Kole North County), and Ms Anne Ebaju Adeke, (Soroti District Woman MP), among others.

“We are blessed to have many doctors (in Parliament) who will take lead to ensure that the right medical interventions are being implemented. Also, the lawyers will help us get the legal interpretation of what is being done,” Ms Among said.

The team, which constitutes of more than 40 Members of Parliament (MPs), will perform various tasks including making inquiries into and report government preparedness and response to Covid-19, assessing the health impact of Covid-19 in the community and country at large.

The team will also assess the role of the private sector health care providers and use different media to continuously sensitise the masses to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).



“The regional task force teams shall execute the assignments and report to Parliament within two weeks effective from June 29,” the deputy Speaker revealed.

Although there is no special fund designated for this Covid-19 response work, Ms Among said there is an internal budget to cater for specific expenses.

“If someone (an MP) is travelling out of town for official duty, Parliament accommodates and provides for them transport and lunch. But, in regards to the question whether there is specific funding for this project, it is not there. We don’t want to take advantage of the situation, ” she noted.

The Deputy Speaker revealed that Parliament has approved Shs1.08 trillion to support Covid-19 response.

She also disregarded rumour that Parliament was closed.

“We have not closed Parliament. What happened is that the administration of Parliament realised that so many people were infected and decided to fumigate this place for two weeks. But, you are aware that the law allows us to proclaim any place to be a premise of Parliament, so where there is need, we can sit anywhere, even Kololo (Independence grounds),” she said.

As regards the rumour on the continued absence of the Speaker, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, she said: “We have a working calendar and each of us agreed to work for two months. I started working and when my turn is finished, the Speaker will come. The Speaker is okay.”

LIST OF REPRESENTATIVES

National task force

Abdu Katuntu, Bugweri County MP (heading the team)

Dan Atwijukire, Kazo Constituency MP (deputising)

Agnes Kunihira, workers’ representative

Bernard Odoi, Youth MP for Eastern region

Anne Ebaju Adeke, Soroti District Woman MP

Dickson Kateshumbwa, Sheema Municipality MP

Regional task force coordinators

Dr Micheal Bukenya, Bukuya County MP (heading the team)

Mr Charles Ayume, Koboko Municipality MP (deputising)

Western region

Dr Joseph Ruyonga, Hoima West Division MP

Dr Elisa Rutahigwa, Rukungiri Municipality MP

Dan Atwijukire, Kazo Constituency MP

Josephine Bebona Babungi, Woman MP Bundibugyo District

Florence Asiimwe, Woman MP Masindi District

Dr Nicholas Kamara, MP Kabale Municipality

Francis Mwijukye, Buhweju county MP

Asinansi Nyakato, Woman MP Hoima District

Northern region

Mr Charles Ayume, Koboko Municipality MP

Dr Samuel Opio Acuti, Kole North County

Dr George Didi Bhoka, Obongi Constituency MP

Ms Lillian Aber, Kitgum Woman MP

Mr Charles Onen, Gulu East MP

Jonathan Odur, Erute County South MP

Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, Gulu West MP

Faith Loru Nakut, Woman MP for Napak

Mr Emmanuel Ongiertho, Jonam County MP

Norman Ochero, Labwor County MP

Eastern team.

Dr Emmanuel Otala,

Mr Patrick Mutono, Butebo County MP

Mr Timothy Batuwa, Jinja West MP

Mr Jonathan Ebwalu, Soroti City West MP

Mr Pamela Kamugo, Budaka County Woman MP

Mr John Baptist Nambeshe, Manyiya MP

Central region:

Mr Joseph Ssewungu, Kalungu West MP

David Kabanda, Kasambya County MP

Hope Grania Nakazibwe, Woman MP Mubende District

Pauline Kemirembe, Woman MP Lyantonde District

Fortunate Rose Nantongo, Woman MP for Kyotera District

Micheal Kakembo, Entebbe Municipality MP

