Parliamentary probe links Mulago preterm deaths to non-functional machines

A parliamentary probe has revealed a disturbing link between the deaths of over 200 preterm babies at Mulago Women's Specialised Neo-Natal Hospital and malfunctioning medical equipment.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) investigation, sparked by whistleblower information and the Auditor General's 2022 report, found a direct correlation between non-functional equipment and the tragic loss of young lives. Reports examined during a hospital visit documented at least 221 preterm baby deaths between July 2022 and June 2023.

The investigation revealed critical equipment failures, including inoperable dialysis machines, intensive care unit (ICU) beds, and ventilators, all essential for treating vulnerable women and children.

The committee further found out that out of the 12 intensive care unit beds and 12 ventilator machines only 3 each are functional, while others lack accessories like monitors and pulse oximeters, among others.

PAC chairperson, Mr Muwanga Kivumbi, expressed his deep disappointment.

"The committee will process more information to this effect but the gravity of it is that the equipment we borrowed a lot of money for and equipped in this hospital are non-functional," Mr Kivumbi said.

"It is amazing that, much as we have all these problems, when you go to the medical stores, you overshoot your budget," he added.

The committee focused on the non-functionality of the Shs640 million dialysis machine, meant to treat kidney disease, which has been out of service since 2022.

Dr Evelyn Nabunya, the hospital's executive director, blamed Phillips, the equipment supplier, for the lack of essential accessories.

"As far as the accessories are concerned, these are very important and also affect the functionality of the equipment but as you see all the equipment in this hospital belongs to Phillips but we are having some difficulties in getting these machines on time," Dr Nabunya said.

"However, we have identified another provider who can supply us with Phillips accessories to avoid these delays and we are hopeful that we shall be able to receive supplies regularly," she added.

In the Financial Year 2022/2023 audit report, the Auditor General, Mr John Muwanga noted that Intensive Care Unit accessories like ventilators and monitors had remained unrepaired for an unspecified period of time.

"This is a facility where Ugandans are highly charged but the machines cannot be repaired. This is broad day cheating to Ugandans who go ahead to pay highly for non-functional facilities at a purported specialised hospital," Ms Gorreti Namugga, the PAC vice chairperson said.

Utility

Duration Number of Preterm Deaths 2022

July 26 August 34 September 16 October 22 November 21 December 18 2023

January 10 February 21 March 17 April 0 May 21 June 15















