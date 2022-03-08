Patients, bodies share wards at health unit in Ntoroko

Patients in the general ward at Karugutu Health Center IV in Ntoroko District on March 04, 2022. PHOTOS | ALEX ASHABA

By  Alex Ashaba  &  Irene Kirabo

  • According to Dr Kahuma and the district chairman, Mr William Kasoro, attempts to secure a mortuary unit for the facility or its upgrade to a district hospital have been futile.

Bodies of patients are left in wards at Karugutu Health Centre IV in Ntoroko District due to lack of a mortuary at the facility, a health officer has said.

