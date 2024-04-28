Plan to control alcohol consumption revealed

Small plastic bottles containing gin allegedly laced with methanol. Photos | Issa Aliga

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • Deaths. According to the WHO 2018 report, 1,514 people die annually from alcohol-related cancers.
  • There are debates focusing on proposals to increase taxes on alcoholic beverages, ban sales at petrol stations, restrict alcohol use in public places, and raise the legal drinking age.