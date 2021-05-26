Police arrest man for defiling,  impregnating daughters

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Nagalama, Mukono District are holding a man on allegations of repeatedly defiling and impregnating three of his daughters aged 13, 17 and 22.

Detectives say one of the daughters reported to them that their biological father had repeatedly defiled them.

It is reported that the man separated with the girls’ mother, leaving them with him in a one-roomed house in a village in Mukono.

Police say the complainant had given birth to a baby girl, now a year old, and was impregnated again by her father, which prompted her to seek justice.

Mr Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, said the suspect was arrested on Saturday last week and was being held at Nagalama Police Station pending legal opinion from the state prosecutor.

The case file has already been sent to Mukono Resident State Attorney to examine whether the evidence that police have so far gathered is sufficient to sustain the charges of aggravated defilement and incest against the suspect.

If the state attorney signs off on the charges – legally called sanctioning the case file – the suspect will be arraigned in court even within the week, police said.

Findings

Preliminary findings indicate the suspect repeatedly defiled and eloped with his 13-year-old daughter, forced her to abort and returned her to school. The inquiries also reveal that the suspect has simultaneously been having sex with his eldest daughter aged 22.

“We have taken all the victims for medical check-up,” Mr Owoyesigyire said, without disclosing results of the medical examinations.

The suspect, according to detectives, is a co-director at two schools in Mukono District and his alleged mischiefs were known to neighbours but they declined to alert police due to fear of a man believed to wield mystical powers.

Following information that the suspect is co-director at the schools, investigators have expanded inquiries to establish if the suspect may have committed sexual offences at the schools where he has influence.

Police officers from Sexual and Gender-based Violence Unit at Nagalama Police Station, reinforced by other scene-of-crime detectives, have interviewed scores of staff members and students.