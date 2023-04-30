Police arrest notorious electricity vandals in Kayunga

Police in Kayunga have arrested four people believed to be part of a gang that has been stealing electricity wires and meters in the greater Mukono districts.

The Kayunga officer in- charge of the criminal investigations department, Ms Beatrice Ajwang, said on Saturday that the four, all residents in different parts of Kayunga District were arrested after getting information that linked them to a spate of electricity wire, solifor and meter thefts.

"They have been stealing the wires and meters from Kayunga, Mukono, and Buikwe districts. At times they have been masquerading as Umeme staff and carrying out surveillance of their targets," Ms Ajwang said.

She added that they were arrested with solidor wires, meters and other electricity gadgets suspected to have been stolen from various parts.

They were also found in possession of Umeme uniform and electricity climbing shoes.

"Their arrest will bring some relief in the area. They have carrying their acts at night," she said.

The Kayunga District Police Commander (DPC), Ms Rosette Sikahwa, said theft of water meters is also escalating in the area, vowing to have all those engaged in the act arrested and prosecuted.