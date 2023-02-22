Police arrest teen over brother's murder

Residents of Bugiyabo Village, Bumufuni Parish in Bulambuli District were Tuesday evening gripped with shock when a 17-year-old boy killed his younger brother.

The two siblings were reportedly playing when they developed a quarrel.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect kicked his 15-year-old brother in the stomach, killing him on the spot.

The Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident saying the suspect had been arrested and detained at Bulambuli Central Police Station. He identified the deceased as Luke Nabende, 15, a primary six pupil at Bunambutye Resettle Primary School in the same area.

“The deceased (Nabende) was playing with his biological brother (suspect) at home. Then they developed an alleged misunderstanding and started fighting. Eventually the suspect kicked the deceased on the right lower abdomen. He collapsed and died instantly,” Mr Taitika said.

“The suspect is with us and anytime will be sent to court on murder charges and then be remanded to Namakwekwe remand home in Mbale City,” he added.

Nabende’s body was taken to Mbale City mortuary for post-mortem as investigations continue.