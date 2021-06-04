Police burst car theft racket, four arrested

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Police in Bukedi South sub-region in Eastern Uganda have arrested atleast four people believed to be part of a gang involved in stealing vehicles from different parts of the country.

The Bukedi South regional police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, said the three suspects were arrested in Busia as they crossed to Kenya.

He identified the suspects as; George Okoth Odhiambo, 35, a resident of Rongo County in Kenya, Moses Mangeni, 35, a driver, and a resident of Namongodi town council, Busia District and Farouk Biritiyo, 20, a mechanic in Mateo East "B" in Busia.

According to Mr Mugwe, the trio is suspected to have stolen a vehicle Reg. No. UAZ 502F from Kampala and crossed it to Kenya. They were, however, arrested driving in another vehicle Reg. No. UBJ 954N heading to Kenya through Busia border.

"It was reported that Shs15 million was also stolen in a car (UBJ 954N). We recovered some money in the vehicle; Kshs43050 and Shs169, 000," he said, adding the suspects have since been transferred to Old Kampala Police Station where the case was first registered as; SD Ref:74/25/2021.

“We also recovered another vehicle Reg. No. UAK 316F belonging to Mr Moses Okello, which was stolen from Famco Hotel in Lira City on May 26, 2021. One suspect identified as Wonarichi Hornard was arrested while trying to cross it to Kenya,” Mr Mugwe said, adding that the vehicle is now parked at Tororo central police station.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that most vehicles are stolen using master keys and sold to accomplices in the neighbouring countries. The vehicles are then dismantled and sold as spare parts.

