Police issue security tips for festivals

Police have issued security tips to merrymakers so that they don’t fall victim to conmen during the festive season.

The deputy spokesperson of police, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Claire Nabakka, issued the guidelines during a press conference in Kampala yesterday.

“As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, we should be vigilant of our surroundings. This is a time when there is an influx of many people within towns,” ACP Nabakka said.

She added that in many city centres, they expect criminal elements to take advantage of the congestion.

ACP Nabakka cited parks and bus terminals as areas where conmen manipulate people.

“We are warning you, please take care of your property and money when you are going into the bus terminals,’’ she said.

“These conmen are going to lie to you that this bus, for example, is going to Hoima District, and may be it is going to Mbarara. So, before you release the money, make sure that the bus is actually heading to your destination,” ACP Nabakka added.

She also asked businessmen and women who travel with a lot of money to be cautious.

“[For those going for shopping in downtown Kampala], their are women known as cheap stores. These women will convince you that there is a cheap store with friendly prices, please be careful,” ACP Nabakka said.

Police in Kampala Metropolitan Area (KMP) have tightened the security and have organised their teams who are operate both on foot and motorised patrols.