Police name 20 victims in the Mbale floods

Authorities in Mbale City yesterday identified at least 20 out of the 29 people who perished in the floods that ravaged the City on Sunday.

The Mbale Resident City Commissioner, Mr Ahamada Washaki, told Monitor yesterday that the list of the dead covers only bodies that were retrieved from Nabuyonga and Nashibiso rivers during a joint search operation.

The Elgon Regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, identified the 20 victims on the day government announced that seven people were still missing.

Two unidentified bodies of children remained in the mortuary as a search for their relatives continues.

A joint rescue team comprising of security organs, Uganda Red Cross officials and local leaders was yesterday still trying to search for the missing persons.

Mr Taitika said the government has coordinated preliminary assessments with efforts to restore the damaged systems.

“A total of 23 bodies have been retrieved cumulatively and 22 given to their families. Search and rescue efforts continue by the police, army and locals,” Mr Washaki said.

Mbale Northern City Division MP Seth Wambede Kizangi Massa said the most affected areas include Northern City and Industrial City, and Bungokho Sub-county.

“There is urgent need to organise emergency shelter, food and non-food items, water treatment, mobile toilets, emergency medical services and social protection for the displaced households,” he said.

Recovered vehicles

● Subaru with 4 occupants, (with 2 survivors, 2 bodies)

● Toyota Wish (with 1 survivor and 2 bodies)

● Toyota Harrier (with 1 body).

● Super Custom (with 1 survivor, 10 bodies)

● 3 Motors cycles.

Some of the deceased

Name District

Lukia Khalaysi Namisindwa

Babra Khalayi Namisindwa

Doreen Tamunoza Kamuli

Janet Nekesa Mbale

David Namara Mbale

Farouk Yadhi Jinja

Zubairi Bogere Mbale

Andrew Mwangale Butaleja

Abdul Hakim Bwogi Butambala

Jenipher Nyiramutuzo Kisoro

Stephen Sekatawa Mukono

Ronald Mutebi Wakiso

Edwin Ahebwa Kyegegwa

Samuel Bossa Kisoro

Edward Mukama Wakiso

Prossy Nabukere Wakiso

Richard Mulindwa Wakiso

Samuel Chamwendwa Kapchorwa

Ayubu Masaba Mbale