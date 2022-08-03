Police name 20 victims in the Mbale floods
What you need to know:
Authorities in Mbale City yesterday identified at least 20 out of the 29 people who perished in the floods that ravaged the City on Sunday.
The Mbale Resident City Commissioner, Mr Ahamada Washaki, told Monitor yesterday that the list of the dead covers only bodies that were retrieved from Nabuyonga and Nashibiso rivers during a joint search operation.
The Elgon Regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, identified the 20 victims on the day government announced that seven people were still missing.
Two unidentified bodies of children remained in the mortuary as a search for their relatives continues.
A joint rescue team comprising of security organs, Uganda Red Cross officials and local leaders was yesterday still trying to search for the missing persons.
Mr Taitika said the government has coordinated preliminary assessments with efforts to restore the damaged systems.
“A total of 23 bodies have been retrieved cumulatively and 22 given to their families. Search and rescue efforts continue by the police, army and locals,” Mr Washaki said.
Mbale Northern City Division MP Seth Wambede Kizangi Massa said the most affected areas include Northern City and Industrial City, and Bungokho Sub-county.
“There is urgent need to organise emergency shelter, food and non-food items, water treatment, mobile toilets, emergency medical services and social protection for the displaced households,” he said.
Recovered vehicles
● Subaru with 4 occupants, (with 2 survivors, 2 bodies)
● Toyota Wish (with 1 survivor and 2 bodies)
● Toyota Harrier (with 1 body).
● Super Custom (with 1 survivor, 10 bodies)
● 3 Motors cycles.
Some of the deceased
Name District
Lukia Khalaysi Namisindwa
Babra Khalayi Namisindwa
Doreen Tamunoza Kamuli
Janet Nekesa Mbale
David Namara Mbale
Farouk Yadhi Jinja
Zubairi Bogere Mbale
Andrew Mwangale Butaleja
Abdul Hakim Bwogi Butambala
Jenipher Nyiramutuzo Kisoro
Stephen Sekatawa Mukono
Ronald Mutebi Wakiso
Edwin Ahebwa Kyegegwa
Samuel Bossa Kisoro
Edward Mukama Wakiso
Prossy Nabukere Wakiso
Richard Mulindwa Wakiso
Samuel Chamwendwa Kapchorwa
Ayubu Masaba Mbale
Alex Masereka