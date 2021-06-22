Police officer knocked dead in Kansanga

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

A police officer attached to the field force unit at Kabalagala Police Station in Kampala was on Sunday evening knocked dead while enforcing curfew.

The incident took place in Kansanga near Rubis Petrol Station around 8pm.

The officer has been identified as Police Constable Bosco Owili while the driver who knocked him is Haman Rujjumba.

Mr Dan Muhindo, a boda boda rider at Kampala International University (KIU) stage, who witnessed the incident, said Owili was riding a police motorcycle on Ggaba Road near KIU when the driver of the car lost control and knocked him.

Mr Andrew Aguta, another witness, said the vehicle that knocked the policeman was coming from the city and was moving at high speed.

“The vehicle passed here and it almost knocked us because it was on high speed. I called my friend who is a police officer at Kabalagala Police Station and told him about the vehicle. A few minutes later, our fellow boda bodas called us saying the car had knocked a police officer,” he said.

The deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said when police at Kabalagala received information of the accident, a team of police officers were dispatched to the scene where they identified the deceased, and recovered the police motorcycle, an SMG AK47, a damaged magazine, and the car.

The body was taken to the city mortuary for a post-mortem.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the driver ran away.

“The police mounted a manhunt for the suspect, who was found hiding at Rock Clinic in Church Zone, a few metres away from the crime scene. He was arrested immediately and taken to Kabalagala Police Station for detention,” he said.

CCTV footage also shows that the same driver almost knocked police officers at Kabalagala checkpoint as he drove past them before the fatal incident.

The suspect was subjected to a breathalyser test and he was found to have taken alcohol content 0.692 which is beyond the lawful limit 0.00.

He will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are done.