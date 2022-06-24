Police recover stolen Pallisa twins in Kampala 

Police in Kampala have recovered three-month-old twins who were reportedly stolen from Eastern Uganda on June 9 in a fake NGO sponsorship deal.

On June 23, police successfully tracked down and arrested a 35-year-old woman, Janet Samali, who was found with the twins along Entebbe Road.

“The the babies are in good health they have to undergo medical examination for additional therapy” Pallisa Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Magidu Dhikusoka said.

A senior police officer who preferred anonymity told Monitor that finding Ms Samali “was troublesome since she had hidden her victims in better places.”

According to the officer, the suspect asked detectives for pardon claiming she had no ill motives for the twins.

“I am single and my husband left me yet we had sired four children. It was my fantasy to have twins. I demand absolution since I didn’t have awful ambitions,” detained Nassali told police during interrogation.

Pallisa RTC Majid Dhikusoka displays the twins at Pallisa Central Police Station after they were rescued by police on June 23, 2022. PHOTO/MUDHANGA KOLYANGHA

The mother of the kids Thursday expressed joy holding her children for the first time since they went missing.

“I am exceptionally glad to see my twins. I have not been resting and I won't ever forget such a mistake because I nearly lost my children,'' Ms Madudu remarked.

The Pallisa District Police Commander (DPC) Mr Umar Mugerwa urged parents to be extra-careful with their children.

“The public should always alert security in case of any suspicious person in the area,” he added.