Police recover Umeme property worth Shs90m

Police in Mbarara District have busted a racket of suspects behind the vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure in the surrounding areas

The Rwizi region police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, said the operation was conducted after locals reported suspected theft of electricity materials in Rubaya Sub-county, Kashari North in Mbarara District.

“We applaud the public for their vigilance in the fight against criminality, especially this particular incident where we were able to intercept these individuals vandalising electricity lines,” Mr Kasasira said on Friday.

He said the suspects were travelling in a truck carrying more than 2,000 meters of vandalised electric wires.

“Following a tip-off from the local communities, the police intercepted them in Kisozi in Rubaya Sub-county. They tried to resist arrest and police were forced to open fire and in the process, one of the suspects was shot at but he managed to escape,” Mr Kasasira added.

Community initiative

The operations manager for Umeme in Mbarara, Mr Thomas Tondo, said the operation was a community-led initiative.

“The community sensitisation and engagements we have been carrying out with police are paying off,” Mr Tondo said.

He said the intercepted materials include 700 meters of 50 square millimetres (sqmm) of aluminium and 400 meters of 100sqmm aluminium conductors, which cover a distance of more than 1 kilometre and are worth Shs90m.

Mr Tondo said Umeme officials and police have teamed up to ensure that theft of electricity wires is put to an end.