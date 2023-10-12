Police summon two Soroti men who fought over woman

The police in Awoja post, Aukot Sub-county in Soroti District have summoned two men who fought over a mother of 10.

Mr James Etidu, a police officer at Awoja Police Post, said the duo, aged 38 and 48, have been summoned through their LC one chairperson to report today and record their statements. The men allegedly fought over a 42-year-old woman.

“We have summoned them for a roundtable discussion alongside the host and their case depends on their resolution. If they fail to agree and prefer to move to court we shall forward them,” Mr Etidu said.

The chairperson of Amuda Village in Aukot Sub-county, Mr Juventino Olupot, said the letters had been delivered to the suspects.

Background

On October 1, the two men, both residents of Amuda Village, allegedly engaged in a fistfight involving the use of daggers and handheld hoes over a woman.

The two broke into a fight after one of them allegedly caught the other having sexual intercourse with the woman he claimed was his wife, in a house rented out by another resident.

After the fight, the duo sustained injuries and were later admitted to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

Hospital records reveal that one man got a fracture on two ribs and other external deep wounds on his head while the other was in critical condition and had a deep wound on the left side of his chest.

They have since been discharged.

One of the suspects said he wants his rival to compensate him for the damages caused.

Meanwhile, the clan of Igoria Oiko, has suspended the resident who allegedly rented out a house to one of the suspects who was found having sex with the woman.