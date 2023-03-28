Police to conclude iron sheets probe in two weeks

Police are set to conclude investigations into the iron sheets scandal and submit the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

For the last three weeks, the detectives have been crisscrossing the country, especially in Karamoja, interviewing the proposed beneficiaries of the iron sheets and those who received them irregularly.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the interviews of the suspects and victims would end this week and then the analysis would be done next week.

“The case file will be taken to the DPP for perusal. It is the DPP who will determine who should be charged with what offence or who shouldn’t be charged,” Mr Enanga said on Monday.

In the Financial Year 2021/2022, the government sought a supplementary budget to buy iron sheets and goats for people affected by drought and cattle raids in Karamoja.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) was supposed to give out the iron sheets, however, they were shared among some ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs), who don’t hail from Karamoja.

Some ministers used the iron sheets to construct shades at their farms, while other officials the iron sheets to relatives to sell them.

Several government agencies, including the Inspector General of Government (IGG), State House and Parliament, have been carrying out their own investigations about the mismanagement of the funds and items since the matter came to the limelight last month.

Also, two weeks ago, the DPP directed the police to lead the government investigations into the same matter.

Detectives recovered the iron sheets from the home of the minister’s relatives.

Mr Enanga said some leaders, who irregularly received the iron sheets, directed the detectives to the location of the iron sheets, and the police recovered them.

“Those iron sheets are now part of the exhibits in the case,” Mr Enanga said.

Background

In 2021, the government sought Shs30b to help in the disarmament project in Karamoja. The funds were to support victims of cattle raids with goats, and other items.

In the next financial year, the government also sought Shs135b to solve food insecurity in the same sub-region. The OPM was supposed to purchase food that would last three months.