Police to guard pilgrims trekking to Namugongo

Police have said they will provide security to pilgrims trekking from different parts of the country to Namugongo near Kampala for the annual Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations due on June 3.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth-Ochola has instructed all the Force’s commanders to ensure safety of the pilgrims.

“Our Inspector General of Police has instructed all territorial commanders to provide security to pilgrims trekking to Namugongo. As you are aware, this year, the popular religious pilgrimage in Namugongo will be celebrated following the full reopening of the economy,” he said.

And according to Mr Enanga, police will escort the pilgrims as they walk on highways and also guard them as they rest at schools, churches and community centres, especially at night.

“They also have to ensure that they restrict pilgrims under the cover of darkness since it’s risky, and identify those who cannot endure the journey so that they are given medical attention. So far we have closely monitored the movement of pilgrims from Lira Diocese, and we expect more teams from West Nile, Masaka, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Soroti, Mbale,” he said.

Mr Enanga tasked pilgrims to carry warm clothing, light luggage and identity cards.

“We urge the pilgrims to carry warm clothing, a few basic items, identification documents , mobile phones, and carry light bags; some of them carry loads as if they are shifting, carry something light so that their energy is not wasted on heavy luggage,” he said.

He also urged pilgrims to be conscious and vigilant while going through the heavy traffic in urban areas, and also to be on the lookout for criminals who target their mobile phones and other valuables.

Yesterday, at about 3pm, 19 pilgrims from St Kaggwa Parish in Bushenyi District became the first batch to arrive at Namugongo Martyrs Catholic Shrine.

Of the 19 pilgrims, one is from Isingiro District, one from Ntungamo, one from Buhweju while the rest are from Bushenyi. The oldest pilgrim is Mr Bernaldo Tibyangye, aged 100 years, who has been trekking to Namugongo over the years.

Fort Portal pilgrims set off

Meanwhile, Fort Portal Catholic Diocese yesterday flagged off about 700 pilgrims who are expected to spend 10 days trekking to Namugongo.

The group was flagged off by Bishop Robert Muhiirwa at Virika Cathedral in Fort Portal City.

The Uganda Episcopal Conference (UEC) selected Fort Portal Diocese to animate this year’s celebrations at the Catholic martyrs’ shrine.

Before being flagged off, the pilgrims first celebrated Holy Mass at Virika Cathedral where Bishop Muhiirwa urged them to remain courageous as they walk to Namugongo.

“Some people may start discouraging you that you’re wasting time walking to Namugongo; we pray God gives you courage and energy to reach Namugongo,” he said.

Bishop Muhiirwa said the pilgrims who meet challenges that include hunger, sickness and tiredness are urged to remain courageous.

“Let us pray for ourselves and you such that whatever challenge you meet on the way God makes you succeed, also pray for us and the diocese,” he said.

After being flagged off, they were escorted by the bishop together with other believers through Fort Portal City led by the military band.

The chairperson of the pilgrims committee, Fr Titus Winyi, said some of the pilgrims came from Kasese Diocese and Bundibugyo District.

He said the pilgrims will make different stopovers that include Kaihura Villa Maria, Rwibale Catholic Church, Kibuye Catholic Church, Mubende NTC, Kiganda Catholic Parish, Kiyinda- Mityana Cathedral Parish, Nswanjjere Seminary, Busenga Catholic Parish, and Naalya before reaching Namugongo on June 1.

Rwenzori West Regional Police Commander Norman Musinga has directed all district police commanders to ensure security and safety of pilgrims.

Background

The annual event pays homage to the 22 Catholic and 23 Anglican martyrs, who were executed for their faith on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda between 1885 and 1887. Fort Portal Diocese is leading this year’s celebrations at the Catholic shrine while Greater Ankole diocese will lead the celebrations at the Anglican shrine.