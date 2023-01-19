Power outage paralyses businesses in Lira City

The business operators along other roads such as Obangakene, Note-ber and parts of Oyam and Bala roads have equally had their businesses disrupted.



Ms Susan Atim, a juice vendor on Note-ber Road said: "For the last two weeks, l have not been doing any business. l just come here in the morning and sit the whole day hoping that power will be restored but l go back home after waiting in pain," Ms Atim told Monitor on Thursday.



Mr James Okello, who has a welding and metal fabrication workshop on Obangakene Road decried customers who have since withdrawn works from him following the outage.



"I have made big losses yet l had already got some work do and l was hopeful that l would get money for my children's school fees," Mr Okello said.



Mr Bonny Ogwok who operates a secretarial service centre on Olwol Road said he has lost a lot of business as several schools had given him their work of making admission letters and brochures.



"I have a generator but its fuel consumption is too high. It cannot run the whole day," Mr Ogwok noted.



However, Uganda’s power distributor, Umeme, told Monitor that they have obtained a new transformer from Kampala for the affected area.