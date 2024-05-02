PPDA urges contractors on accountability, transparency

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) has directed contractors of government seed schools funded under Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers (UgIFT) programme to provide timely accountability of the works being executed.

UgIFT is aimed at improving the adequacy and equity of fiscal transfers and improving fiscal management of resources by Local Governments for health and education services.

The PPDA Board, on April 30 monitored construction works at Kidukuru Seed Secondary School, Buhanika Sub-County in Hoima District.

Mr Levi Kabagambe, a procurement specialist on PPDA Board, said accountability on all the seed schools undergoing construction in the country must be timely provided to ensure that value for money is realised.

“Value for money is a function of very many things that you need to put into context that include efficiency, time and the total cost of the project,” Mr Kabagambe said.

He further tasked the communities where the projects are being executed to own them and report any forms of corruption and shoddy work.

“Parents should bring students to the school such that it doesn’t become a white elephant,” Mr Kabagambe added.

The construction of the seed school, at Shs3.4 billion, that is being undertaken by P&D Traders and Contractors Limited, commenced on December 9, 2022 and is expected to be handed over to the government on December 9, 2024.

The components of the project include the construction administration block, classrooms, staff quarters, a computer lab, a library and a playground. Currently, the contractor is roofing the structures.

Mr Julius Ishungisa, the PPDA Board chairperson, said he was impressed by the progress of the construction works. He tasked the contractor to effectively respect the timeline given to him by the government to ensure that the project is handed over as stipulated in the contract.

“The project is fairly done and it is on course but our worry is whether it can be finished before the end of the year,” he said.

Mr Martin Ssengendo, the site manager, said the construction works at the school stand at 69 percent and expressed optimism that they would hand over as per the schedule.

“We hope to complete the project within the stipulated time of 24 months,” he sasid.

Mr Ismail Kusemererwa, the executive director of Mid-Western Region Anti-Corruption Coalition, who is also a monitor with PPDA Board, called for transparency in the implementation of the project.