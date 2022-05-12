Preparations for Martyrs Day celebrations kick off

Preparations to celebrate Uganda Martyrs Day have commenced at the two hosting venues, the Catholic and Anglican shrines.

Unlike the previous two years, this year’s June 3 celebrations are significant since Namugongo Martyrs Catholic Shrine and the Protestants’ Uganda Martyrs Museum, Nakiyanja, are open to pilgrims, following a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the Catholic shrine, it was a bee-hive of activities on Wednesday when this publication visited. Maintenance works were being carried out and a group of men were seen slashing grass and trimming branches of overgrown trees. Some pilgrims, mostly from the countryside, have also embarked on their holy journeys to Namugongo. They usually prefer walking at night and rest during day time at the various parishes.

Speaking to this reporter about the preparations, Rev Fr Vincent Lubega, the Namugongo Catholic Parish priest said: “We have to start work early before pilgrims arrive.”

Pilgrims from within and outside the country are expected to start arriving at the shrine from May 20.

Upon arrival, Fr Lubega said, pilgrims will be thoroughly checked and screened by a medical team at the parish.

He revealed that those found with high temperature, influenza and cough, will be subjected to a check-up so as to ascertain whether they have Covid-19 or not.

“If one is found unwell, they will be taken and attended to at Zia Angelina Health Centre, located in Namugongo or taken to Mulago hospital,” he said.

He added that the same medical team will continue monitoring the pilgrims staying within the confines of the shrine throughout the celebrations.

As the official date of the celebrations draws closer, Fr Lubega said Fort Portal Diocese is expected to provide additional support to help in handling the big number of pilgrims [at the Namugongo shrine].

Fort Portal Diocese is leading this year’s celebrations at Namugongo Martyrs shrine under the theme, ‘Baptised and sent to witness Christ with love and hope’.

Pilgrims who have started walking have been advised to continuously be vigilant about their health and if they feel unwell, seek immediate medical attention.

Shs1b budget for celebrations

Ten sub-committees have been put in place to organise a series of activities that will take place before and during the day, specifically at the Namugongo Martyrs Shrine.

These sub-committees include pilgrims, liturgy, finance, security and catering. Others are construction and decoration, health, ushering, publicity and communication, security and protocol.

President Museveni pledged Shs1b support for both the Martyrs Day preparations and renovation of Virika Cathedral in Fort Portal. These activities will each be accorded half of the money.

Workers clean the Uganda Martyrs Catholic Shrine in preparation for the Martyrs Day celebrations on May 12, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA



Mr Steven Alinaitwe, the head of publicity and communication sub-committee [which is under the steering committee of Fort Portal Diocese], told this publication last Thursday that as they wait for the President’s pledge, the diocese has already started receiving some contributions and pledges to cater for some of the preparations.

“Some of this money [contributions] is what is already doing some of the preliminary work [at Namugongo shrine],” Mr Alinaitwe said.

“For now, we directing all resources to [Namugongo] and hope that once we raise money [provided for in the budget], the balance [of it] will be re-directed towards the cathedral [Virika, in Fort Portal],” he said.

Each sub-committee will utilise an average of about Shs150million, Mr Alinaitwe said. “This money will be utilised by these sub-committees for different activities. A case in point, there will be a lot of work for the health sub-committee [on that day] since these celebrations are reopening after the Covid-19 period. There will need for ambulances and a standby medical team to handle emergency cases,” he said.

The publicity sub-committee will handle activities like documentation, videography and producing banners, among other things while the construction team will mainly be involved in overseeing repairs at Namugongo.

Preparations at the Anglican site

At the Uganda Martyrs Museum, preparations have also kicked off including fundraising for the celebrations.

The day will be marked under the theme “Hope beyond affliction.”

Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa, the bishop of Ankole Diocese said their budget for the celebrations is Shs600m.

“We have so far collected about Shs350m from respective institutions, companies and individuals. We have a shortfall of Sh250 million which we hope to get from well-wishers,” Bishop Mwesigwa said.

Ankole Diocese will lead this year’s celebrations at the Anglican site with about 500 pilgrims expected to grace the event.

President Museveni is expected as chief-guest while retired Kenyan Anglican bishop Samson Mwaluda will be the main celebrant.

Despite the fact that a section of Ugandans have started neglecting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) intended to curb the spread of Covid-19, Bishop Mwesigwa said they will enforce them during the celebrations.

“Matters of health will be vividly addressed. We are going to have a medical camp designated here for the celebrations; including ambulances and a medical team, including doctors on site,” he said.

This year’s celebrations will take place in a designated location within the site as construction continues at the amphitheatre for accommodating large numbers of pilgrims in the near future.

The amphitheatre, estimated to cost Shs13 billion, is circular in design and will have rows of seats, a very important person (VIP) section and terraces, among other unique facilities. It will have a sitting capacity of about 20,000 people.

“It’s [construction] is expected to be completed by the end of December this year,” Mr Jackson Matovu, the chairman of the executive committee at Uganda Martyrs Museum, Namugongo said.