President, Japanese investor discuss fertiliser deal

President Museveni yesterday held discussions with Prof Kim Yong Myong, an investor from Japan, at State House Entebbe.

Prof Myong is the owner of Ac-Planta, a company interested in introducing acetic acid fertilisers in Uganda.

The company is based in Tokyo Japan and produces acetic acid fertilisers through skeepon technology, a product that promotes high yields in plants and also helps them in resisting diseases, as well as drought.

President Museveni welcomed the investor to Uganda and pledged government’s support towards the project.

“The product is good. It changes the metabolism of the plant to be less wasteful and more resistant,” he said.

On his part, Prof Myong expressed gratitude to President Museveni for hosting him and assured him that his company is ready to set up a factory in Uganda to produce the fertilisers.

“All the raw materials required to make our products are here,” he said.

Dr Godfrey Asea, the director of National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI), informed the President that acetic acid is a key input that increases plant vigour, reduces plant diseases and keeps away pests, increases crop tolerance to drought and heat, therefore increasing productivity.

“Acetic acid is the main substance which can be gotten from sugar canes, maize and cassava,” he said.

Dr Asea further requested President Museveni’s approval for Ac-Planta’s partnership with National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) so that they could conduct a widespread demonstration and commercialisation of the product.

He further stated that the product will benefit farmers in drought-prone areas like the Karamoja Sub-region.