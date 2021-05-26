Prison warder, inmate die in septic tank 

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

Police in Masindi District are investigating the death of an inmate and a warder at Masindi Main Prison.

The deceased are said to have drowned in a septic tank.

The duo died on Monday afternoon as one of the deceased, Corporal Patrick Owor, a prison warder, was trying to rescue the inmate, Samuel Rubarilea, from a septic tank a few kilometres from Masindi Main Prison.

Police say Owor had instructed Rubarilea to get into the septic tank and unblock a sewage channel.

The prison warder was reportedly supervising all inmates who were doing general cleaning at the time of the incident.

Mr James Murungi, a witness, told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday that after sensing that the inmate was in danger, the prison warder tried to rescue him but unfortunately, he slid and he too fell into the septic tank where he died.

“The third person, also an inmate, in an attempt to rescue his colleagues, survived because he was rescued by others who were nearby. He was rushed to hospital for treatment,” Mr Murungi said.

The Albertine Region police spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza said the Masindi fire brigade rushed to the scene and exhumed the bodies of the deceased.