Prisons suspend visitations over Ebola

Prison authorities have suspended all visitations in their facilities due to the rising Ebola cases with the latest in Masaka District.

In a November 1 press release, the prisons spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine, issued standard operating procedures aimed at curbing the spread of the Ebola Virus Disease.

“Visitation of all prison units, courts and during community service is suspended until further notice,” he stated.

Prisoners who fall ill will no longer be referred to facilities outside the prison healthcare system.

Community work in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts has also been suspended.

Message to staff

Mr Baine also directed all prison staff to wear facemasks while on duty, adding that they will also be provided with personal protective equipment kits.

He also said a treatment unit will be set up at Kampala remand prison

“An Ebola Treatment Unit and disinfection point for staff deployed at court will be established at Kampala remand prison. The prison will be collapsed for admission of new inmates from Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso courts,” Mr Baine said.

The number of Ebola cases as of November 2 stands at 131, with 50 deaths and 27 on admission.

The Ministry of Health said they have 2,187 contacts listed for follow-up.