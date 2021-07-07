Private firm to patrol Entebbe Expressway

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Uganda has allowed a private security firm to carry out security patrols on a national road, a role previously the preserve of the state.

Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) hired Pinnacle Security Limited to patrol 26.2 kilometres of the Entebbe Expressway.

“To ensure safety interventions in case of accidents and to assist motorists in case of breakdowns, Pinnacle Security is now patrolling the Expressway on a 24/7 (24 hours every day) basis. On stand-by are dedicated intervention vehicles, including a fire truck, an ambulance and towing services,” a July 5 statement reads in part.

Entebbe Expressway, which was constructed to decongest Entebbe Road, will be used by motorists after paying. The road toll operations are yet to start.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, confirmed the development.

“Their (Pinnacle Security) role in this case is narrowed down to patrols, but firefighting and ambulance services are not permitted. However, they can subcontract licensed firefighting and ambulance services from authorised companies or entities,” Mr Enanga said yesterday.

What law says

The statutory law allows private security organisations to carry out patrols to prevent crime.

Their personnel may use firearms in “self-defence against an armed attack or the defence of any other person who may be under the protection of the employee from the threat of death or grave injury arising from such an armed attack”.

They can also use firearms “when attempting to arrest a person who, to his or her knowledge, is fleeing from lawful custody after committing or suspected to have committed a serious offence and the person fleeing does not slop voluntarily or by any other lawful means.”

Several criminals have used the expressway to pounce on their victims.

The Unra also hired EGIS Road Operation S.A to supply the toll and lighting equipment on the tolled expressway for five years.

“In the first six months, the firm will provide road safety facilities, expressway lighting, security services, axle-load control/monitoring system, routine road maintenance and emergency maintenance works to ensure an appropriate level of service excellence along the expressway to the benefit of its users, at all times,” Unra states.

The roads authority promised to replace the fences on the expressway that were vandalised and also improve the drainage system to avoid water puddles .

Egis is required to sub- contract 30 per cent of the operations to local companies.